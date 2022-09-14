UK inflation rate unexpectedly dips to 9.9% as fuel prices decline

ONS figures showed that real wages in the U.K. over the three months to May experienced their steepest decline since records began in 2001.

LONDON — U.K. inflation slowed in August on the back of a fall in fuel prices, though food prices continued to rise as the country's cost-of-living crisis persists.

The consumer price index rose 9.9% annually, according to estimates published Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics, fractionally below a consensus forecast of 10.2% among economists polled by Reuters. It was also down from July's figure of 10.1%.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 0.5%, fractionally below forecasts. Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, was up 0.8% month-on-month and 6.3% year-on-year, in line with expectations.

"A fall in the price of motor fuels made the largest downward contribution to the change in both the CPIH and CPI annual inflation rates between July and August 2022," the ONS said in its report.

"Rising food prices made the largest, partially offsetting, upward contribution to the change in the rates."

Sterling was roughly flat against the dollar on Wednesday morning, trading at around $1.1490.

The U.K. has been hit by a historic cost-of-living crisis this year as food and energy prices skyrocket and pay increases fail to keep pace with inflation, which has led to one of the sharpest falls in real wages on record.

Last week, new British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced an emergency fiscal package capping annual household energy bills at £2,500 ($2,881.90) for the next two years, with an equivalent guarantee for businesses over the next six months and further support in the pipeline for vulnerable sectors.