Volvo starts series production of heavy-duty electric trucks, targets 50% of sales by 2030

Volvo Trucks said Wednesday that production of three heavy duty electric truck models was now underway, with its president telling CNBC that the news represented "a big moment" for the firm.

In a statement, Volvo Trucks said the electrified Volvo FM, Volvo FMX and Volvo FH vehicles could run at a weight totaling 44 metric tons.

According to the company, the range for the electric FM is up to 380 kilometers, or just over 236 miles. Ranges for the FMX and FH are up to 320 km and 300 km, respectively.

The company said production was beginning at a facility in Gothenburg, Sweden. Next year will see production commence at a site in Ghent, Belgium.

Batteries will be supplied by a Volvo Trucks plant in Ghent. Volvo Trucks, which is part of the Volvo Group, said it now had "six electric truck models in series production globally."