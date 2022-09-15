Biden pushed railways, unions to 'be creative' and 'flexible' to reach a deal and avoid a shutdown, White House says

President Joe Biden urged railway executives and union leaders to be creative and flexible in finding a compromise to avoid a shutdown that could have disrupted the transport of goods across the U.S., White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"The president's message — it was very clear — we must get a deal done," Jean-Pierre told reporters at a press briefing Thursday. "He pushed them once again to recognize the harm that would hit families, farmers, businesses and entire communities if there was a shutdown. He asked them to be creative, to be flexible, meet the others halfway as well, and he emphasized how significant the economic impacts could be."

In negotiations that lasted nearly 20 hours, the Biden administration, including the president himself. along with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, to reach a deal before the Friday deadline.