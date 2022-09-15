Cramer's lightning round: I can not recommend Occidental Petroleum

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Occidental Petroleum Corp: "Even though I think Warren Buffet is terrific, I can not recommend you this stock."
Universal Display Corp: "How about when it gets to say, 18, 19 times earnings, you actually pull the trigger. Wait for that stock to come down."
Nucor Corp: "I think you have to now wait until the $90s to buy Nucor."
Dow Inc: "I wouldn't touch the stock until it gets to $42."
Devon Energy Corp: "If the stock were to come back down from $69 down to $60, I'd buy it again. But if it goes to $73, we will do some selling."
Plug Power Inc: "We own the stock of Linde. ... That's the better way to play it."
Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Devon Energy.
