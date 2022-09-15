Delivering Alpha 2022 Agenda

*Agenda subject to change

7:30 AM

NETWORKING BREAKFAST

8:30 AM

WELCOME

Tyler Mathisen, CNBC "Power Lunch" Co-Anchor & Vice President, Events Strategy

THE ECONOMIC & GEOPOLITICAL OUTLOOK

Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo will share the Biden administration's plan to fight inflation and build a more resilient economy. He'll also discuss the U.S response to Russia, the endgame for Ukraine and the potential for geopolitical realignment.

Wally Adeyemo, United States Department of the Treasury Deputy Secretary

Interviewer: Ylan Mui, CNBC Senior Congressional Correspondent

WHERE IS ALPHA NOW?

In an era of major crosscurrents, investors want to know where the greatest investment opportunities are today. Three influential players will examine the key issues influencing the markets, and share their perspective on delivering alpha.

Mary Callahan Erdoes, JPMorgan Asset & Wealth Management CEO

John Vaske, Temasek Head, Americas

Roger Ferguson, Former TIAA CEO

Moderator: Sara Eisen, CNBC "Closing Bell" Anchor

ALPHA IN THE FAMILY

Investing icon Stan Druckenmiller of Duquesne Family Office sits down with Joe Kernen to talk about today's investment environment.

Stanley Druckenmiller, Duquesne Family Office Founder

Interviewer: Joe Kernen, CNBC "Squawk Box" Co-Anchor

LEADING ALPHA: "HOW TO INVEST"

What does it take to be a successful investor over the long term? Hear insights and strategies from two notable and successful "masters" of their craft.

David Rubenstein, Carlyle Group Co-Founder, Co-Chairman and "How to Invest: Masters on the Craft" Author

Paula Volent, Rockefeller University CIO

Moderator: Becky Quick, CNBC "Squawk Box" Co-Anchor

10:30 AM

NETWORKING BREAK

11:00 AM

YIELD SIGNS

Where are the best credit returns now? With rates on the rise and the Fed on the move, we'll hear from Dan Ivascyn of PIMCO on where he is putting his portfolio to work.

Dan Ivascyn, PIMCO CIO

Interviewer: Leslie Picker, CNBC Finance and Investing Reporter

THE GAME OF RISK

Geopolitical turmoil, climate change, pandemics, inflation: uncertainty rules the day. We'll do a deep dive into how to navigate today's market risks and how the past could give clues to alpha in the future.

Tina Byles Williams, Xponance CEO, CIO & Founder

Anastasia Titarchuk, NYS Common Retirement Fund CIO

Edwin Cass, Canada Pension Plan CIO

Moderator: Melissa Lee, CNBC "Fast Money" & "Options Action" Host

RETURN ON IMPACT

Delivering superior investment returns while driving impact, in both the public and private markets.

Shundrawn Thomas, The Copia Group Founder & Managing Partner

Lauren Taylor Wolfe, Impactive Capital Co-Founder & Managing Partner

Roy Swan, Ford Foundation Director, Mission Investments

Moderator: Leslie Picker, CNBC Finance and Investing Reporter

12:30 PM

NETWORKING LUNCH

Lunch keynote

Glenn Youngkin, Governor (R) Virginia

Interviewer: Ylan Mui, CNBC Senior Congressional Correspondent

2:00 PM

DELIVERING IN 2022 & BEYOND

Investor. Market maker. CEO. While the markets have been suffering one of the worst years since the 1970s, Ken Griffin and Citadel have been bucking the trend. With over thirty years in business, he'll share his market insights and perspective.

Ken Griffin, Citadel Founder & CEO

Interviewer: Scott Wapner, CNBC "Fast Money Halftime Report" and "Closing Bell: Overtime" Host

A PERFECT PAIR?

We'll get up close and personal about the business and partnership between the private equity giant and the fast-growing "queen bee" of online dating.

Jonathan Gray, Blackstone President & COO

Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble CEO

Moderator: David Faber, CNBC "Squawk on the Street" Co-Anchor

INNOVATION ALPHA

Here comes the boom?

Following a resizing of deal valuations, a PE industry flush with cash is handicapping new opportunities across the technology arena. Two leaders in the space take us on a deep dive into where new long-term growth opportunities exist.

Orlando Bravo, Thoma Bravo Founder & Managing Partner

Bill Ford, General Atlantic CEO

Moderator: Leslie Picker, CNBC Finance and Investing Reporter

THE NEXT BIG SHORT

What goes up, sometimes should come down. Hear from two notable skeptics on where short sellers could go long.

Carson Block, Muddy Waters Capital Founder

Jim Chanos, Chanos & Company Founder

THE NEXT BIG THING

A closer look at some emerging areas of interest, from companies paving the path to net-zero, to making the metaverse a reality, to monetizing the blockchain.

Julian Salisbury, Goldman Sachs Asset Management Global Head

Afsaneh Beschloss, RockCreek Founder & CEO

5:00 PM

NETWORKING RECEPTION