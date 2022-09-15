Delivering Alpha 2022 Agenda

*Agenda subject to change
7:30 AM
NETWORKING BREAKFAST
8:30 AM
WELCOME
Tyler Mathisen, CNBC "Power Lunch" Co-Anchor & Vice President, Events Strategy
THE ECONOMIC & GEOPOLITICAL OUTLOOK
Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo will share the Biden administration's plan to fight inflation and build a more resilient economy. He'll also discuss the U.S response to Russia, the endgame for Ukraine and the potential for geopolitical realignment.
Wally Adeyemo, United States Department of the Treasury Deputy Secretary
Interviewer: Ylan Mui, CNBC Senior Congressional Correspondent
WHERE IS ALPHA NOW?
In an era of major crosscurrents, investors want to know where the greatest investment opportunities are today. Three influential players will examine the key issues influencing the markets, and share their perspective on delivering alpha.
Mary Callahan Erdoes, JPMorgan Asset & Wealth Management CEO
John Vaske, Temasek Head, Americas
Roger Ferguson, Former TIAA CEO
Moderator: Sara Eisen, CNBC "Closing Bell" Anchor
ALPHA IN THE FAMILY
Investing icon Stan Druckenmiller of Duquesne Family Office sits down with Joe Kernen to talk about today's investment environment.
Stanley Druckenmiller, Duquesne Family Office Founder
Interviewer: Joe Kernen, CNBC "Squawk Box" Co-Anchor
LEADING ALPHA: "HOW TO INVEST"
What does it take to be a successful investor over the long term? Hear insights and strategies from two notable and successful "masters" of their craft.
David Rubenstein, Carlyle Group Co-Founder, Co-Chairman and "How to Invest: Masters on the Craft" Author
Paula Volent, Rockefeller University CIO
Moderator: Becky Quick, CNBC "Squawk Box" Co-Anchor
10:30 AM
NETWORKING BREAK
11:00 AM
YIELD SIGNS
Where are the best credit returns now? With rates on the rise and the Fed on the move, we'll hear from Dan Ivascyn of PIMCO on where he is putting his portfolio to work.
Dan Ivascyn, PIMCO CIO
Interviewer: Leslie Picker, CNBC Finance and Investing Reporter
THE GAME OF RISK
Geopolitical turmoil, climate change, pandemics, inflation: uncertainty rules the day. We'll do a deep dive into how to navigate today's market risks and how the past could give clues to alpha in the future.
Tina Byles Williams, Xponance CEO, CIO & Founder
Anastasia Titarchuk, NYS Common Retirement Fund CIO
Edwin Cass, Canada Pension Plan CIO
Moderator: Melissa Lee, CNBC "Fast Money" & "Options Action" Host
RETURN ON IMPACT
Delivering superior investment returns while driving impact, in both the public and private markets.
Shundrawn Thomas, The Copia Group Founder & Managing Partner
Lauren Taylor Wolfe, Impactive Capital Co-Founder & Managing Partner
Roy Swan, Ford Foundation Director, Mission Investments
Moderator: Leslie Picker, CNBC Finance and Investing Reporter
12:30 PM
NETWORKING LUNCH
Lunch keynote
Glenn Youngkin, Governor (R) Virginia
Interviewer: Ylan Mui, CNBC Senior Congressional Correspondent
2:00 PM
DELIVERING IN 2022 & BEYOND
Investor. Market maker. CEO. While the markets have been suffering one of the worst years since the 1970s, Ken Griffin and Citadel have been bucking the trend. With over thirty years in business, he'll share his market insights and perspective.
Ken Griffin, Citadel Founder & CEO
Interviewer: Scott Wapner, CNBC "Fast Money Halftime Report" and "Closing Bell: Overtime" Host
A PERFECT PAIR?
We'll get up close and personal about the business and partnership between the private equity giant and the fast-growing "queen bee" of online dating.
Jonathan Gray, Blackstone President & COO
Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble CEO
Moderator: David Faber, CNBC "Squawk on the Street" Co-Anchor
INNOVATION ALPHA
Here comes the boom?
Following a resizing of deal valuations, a PE industry flush with cash is handicapping new opportunities across the technology arena. Two leaders in the space take us on a deep dive into where new long-term growth opportunities exist.
Orlando Bravo, Thoma Bravo Founder & Managing Partner
Bill Ford, General Atlantic CEO
Moderator: Leslie Picker, CNBC Finance and Investing Reporter
THE NEXT BIG SHORT
What goes up, sometimes should come down. Hear from two notable skeptics on where short sellers could go long.
Carson Block, Muddy Waters Capital Founder
Jim Chanos, Chanos & Company Founder
THE NEXT BIG THING
A closer look at some emerging areas of interest, from companies paving the path to net-zero, to making the metaverse a reality, to monetizing the blockchain.
Julian Salisbury, Goldman Sachs Asset Management Global Head
Afsaneh Beschloss, RockCreek Founder & CEO
5:00 PM
NETWORKING RECEPTION
Allocators and investors from leading institutions and endowments attending the conference will hear from speakers about their insights and thoughts on topics such as the future for credit investing, the potential end to the selloff in equities, managing risk versus reward, optimizing returns and navigating the new market dynamic amid a challenging environment, among others.
