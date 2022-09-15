Investing in Space: From Paris, with satellites

I'm Michael Sheetz, CNBC's space reporter. I'm thrilled to launch this weekly newsletter, building on my coverage of the business of space. I've covered the industry at CNBC for the past several years – tracking everyone from billionaire-backed disruptors to satellite communications giants to space-explorative startups.

CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter offers a view into the business of space exploration and privatization, delivered straight to your inbox. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports and curates the latest news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the most important companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions .

This week I'm reporting from Paris for the 2022 editions of World Satellite Business Week and International Astronautical Congress. The pair of conferences together attract thousands from across the global industry.

Today is the second-to-last day of the WSBW program, where much of the conversation has centered around satcom consolidation and constellations. A shift is underway in the satellite communications market – which has long been the industry's money maker – from video broadcast to data services. Already, two major mergers are in the works, as Eutelsat moves to join with OneWeb and ViaSat looks to buy Inmarsat. A third tie-up is possible, with reported discussions between SES and Intelsat. And beyond the M&A of it all, partnerships abound, as the low Earth orbit broadband networks being built by SpaceX, Amazon and more create new possibilities for high-speed connections anywhere in the world.

The seemingly insatiable demand for data, and the already critical role of satellite services to support the global economy, are expected to spur growth and drive the sector's revenue past $1 trillion annually by the end of this decade, according to analyst forecasts.

I'll be relocating shortly to the Paris Convention Centre — after a quick pit stop to tour a French rocket factory — in time for IAC 2022 to get into full swing this weekend.

Thank you for reading and subscribing, and special thanks to CNBC Deputy Business Editor Sara Salinas for helping make the idea of this newsletter a reality, as well as the many others who contributed insight and advice along the way.

Please forward, share and stay tuned, and read on below for more from the last week in space.