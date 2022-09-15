Job worries? Here's how China stacks up against the U.S. and other countries

Unemployment among China's youth aged between 16 and 24 has surged to nearly 20%, according to an official survey for July. Pictured here is a job fair in Beijing on Aug. 26, 2022.

BEIJING — More people in China and Brazil are worried about their jobs than in the U.S. and U.K., according to a survey by consulting firm Oliver Wyman released this month.

In China, 32% of respondents said they were concerned about the impact of inflation on their job security, as did 30% of respondents in Brazil, the report said.

But in the U.S. and U.K., that figure was just 13%, the survey found.

Unemployment among China's young people aged between 16 and 24 has surged to nearly 20%, while that of the working age population in cities is about 5.4%, according to an official survey for July.

In Brazil, the unemployment rate as of July was 9.1%, official data showed.

The unemployment rate in the U.S. was a far lower 3.5% in July, and 3.6% in the U.K., according to government data.