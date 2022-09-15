Kevin O'Leary says it's 'crazy' to avoid Chinese stocks, and it 'makes no sense whatsoever'

Avoiding the Chinese market is "crazy" and "makes no sense whatsoever" in light of how cheap Chinese stocks are right now, said Kevin O'Leary of O'Shares Investments.

According to him, that's thanks to these factors: the projected size of China's economic growth; a foreseeable end to regulatory disputes with the United States; and the interdependency of both economies.

"There's an economic war, technology war, regulation war going on with the United States — that too could be temporary," he said. "But frankly, these economies need each other, so to have no allocation to Chinese markets, makes no sense whatsoever."

"To have no allocation to the world's fastest-growing economy … is crazy," he said. "You've got to stomach volatility."

Chinese shares dropped sharply on Wednesday after indexes on Wall Street plunged following a higher-than-expected U.S. consumer price index report for August.