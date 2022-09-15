Shell CEO Ben van Beurden to step down, renewables boss Wael Sawan to take the helm

Wael Sawan will become Shell's next chief executive on Jan. 1.

Oil giant Shell on Thursday announced that CEO Ben van Beurden will step down at the end of the year after nearly a decade at the helm.

Wael Sawan, currently Shell's director of integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions, will become its next chief executive on Jan. 1.

The news follows speculation that Shell had been actively looking for a successor to replace van Beurden as chief executive.

Reuters reported at the start of September, citing two unnamed sources, that Shell's board succession committee had met several times in recent months to draw up plans for van Beurden's departure and interview potential successors.

It has now been confirmed that Sawan will take over.

A dual Lebanese-Canadian national, Sawan has held roles in downstream retail and various commercial projects during his 25-year career at Shell.

"I'm looking forward to channelling the pioneering spirit and passion of our incredible people to rise to the immense challenges, and grasp the opportunities presented by the energy transition," Sawan said in a statement, adding that it was an honor to follow van Beurden's leadership.

"We will be disciplined and value focused, as we work with our customers and partners to deliver the reliable, affordable and cleaner energy the world needs."