Spike in Treasury yields pauses as investors look ahead to Fed meeting

U.S. Treasury yields were mostly lower on Friday after a wild week that saw a dramatic spike across different time maturities.

The Yield on the 2-year Treasury bond was down less than 1 basis point to 3.869%. The yield climbed above 3.9% earlier in the day, a level it had not seen since Nov. 1, 2007. The 2-year Treasury is highly sensitive to policy decisions as it is widely recognized as in indicator of how investors think central bank policy will develop in the near future.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was down slightly at 3.453%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury rose nearly 4 basis points to 3.519%.

Yields move opposite to prices. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.