CNBC Pro

CrowdStrike can rally more than 30% as companies adopt the cloud, MKM Partners says

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Needham says buy Snowflake as potential new uses for its platform can boost the stock by 20%
CNBC ProNeedham says buy Snowflake as potential new uses for its platform can boost the stock by 20%
Samantha Subinan hour ago
Bank of America downgrades Adobe, says stock is a 'show me story' as it awaits clarity on latest acquisition
CNBC ProBank of America downgrades Adobe, says stock is a 'show me story' as it awaits clarity on latest acquisition
Samantha Subinan hour ago
Several analysts bail on FedEx after delivery giant's earnings warning
CNBC ProSeveral analysts bail on FedEx after delivery giant's earnings warning
Samantha Subin2 hours ago
Read More