Billionaire Lukas Walton’s family office accelerates impact-investing push

Builders Vision, the investing and philanthropy platform of billionaire Lukas Walton, has shifted its $1 billion endowment into what it calls "impact investments," leading a broader shift in family offices to connect their investing and giving.

Chicago-based Builders Vision will announce today that its Builders Initiative Foundation has moved 90% of its endowment into "mission-related" investments -- investments in keeping with Builder's broader goals of sustainability and equity. Most foundations have 20% or less of their endowments in ESG or impact investments, so the 90% level sets a new benchmark for family offices and foundations.

"If we are going to make lasting change happen, we need our mission to show up in everything we do – especially in how we commit our resources," said Lukas Walton, the grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton. "That's why we are investing our endowment in companies, organizations and strategies that prioritize sustainable and equitable solutions."

Walton, 36, is at the forefront of a rapid generational shift in family offices, as inheritors and entrepreneurs in their 30s and 40s use their fortunes to drive social change. For decades, family offices split their philanthropy and investing — making money on one side and giving it away on the other. The new generation wants their investments to pursue the same solutions as their giving, fusing "profits with purpose."

"We believe profit and purpose are not at odds, quite the opposite," said Matt Knott, Builders Vision's President and COO and a former executive at PepsiCo. "Purpose-driven businesses will be competitively advantaged going forward. The brands and companies that people feel good about will have competitive advantage."