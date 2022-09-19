FAA rejects proposal to halve flight-time requirement for pilots as shortage prompts route cuts

The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday said it has rejected a proposal to halve the number of hours required to become a co-pilot, as a severe shortage of aviators prompts carriers to cut routes.

Republic Airways, which flies short routes for Delta, American and United, proposed to regulators in April that pilots be allowed to join an airline after 750 hours of flight time once they've completed the carrier's training program.

Normally, 1,500 hours of flight time are required before a new pilot can fly commercially, though there is an exception for certain military experience that cuts the requirement in half.