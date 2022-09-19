Take-Two's Rockstar Games confirms GTA VI leak

Rockstar Games, owned by Take-Two Interactive, confirmed Monday that the company suffered a network intrusion where a third party illegally accessed footage of the new Grand Theft Auto video game.

Shares of Take-Two closed up less than 1% Monday.

A user called "teapotuberhacker," who is also claiming responsibility for the recent hack at the ride-hailing company Uber, posted more than 90 videos of GTA VI in its early development stage to an online forum. The videos reveal details like the location, the main characters and other central features of the game.

Rockstar issued a statement Monday.

"We are extremely disappointed to have the details of our next game shared with you all in this way," the company said in the statement.

The leaked videos were originally posted to an online message board called GTAForums, and the site now features a banner on its homepage instructing users not to share links to the copyrighted materials.

Analysts from Jefferies said the leak is one of the largest in recent memory, but they do not believe it will ultimately hurt game sales.

"It's a PR disaster, possibly sets back production, and hurts morale," they wrote in a note Monday. "However, based on what we see, the game is further along than many believe and won't impact game reception/sales."

— CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.