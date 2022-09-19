LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman visits Capitol Hill as the Saudi-backed league battles the PGA Tour

LIV CEO and commissioner Greg Norman watches play on the third hole during the final round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman will be visiting Capitol Hill this week to meet with members of Congress, as the Saudi-backed league tangles with the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour has been lobbying against LIV since 2021. LIV players have filed an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour. Meanwhile, the Justice Department has been probing the PGA Tour's possible anticompetitive behavior since July.

"LIV Golf is coming to the Hill this week to meet with lawmakers from both parties," LIV's chief spokesperson, Jonathan Grella, told CNBC. "Given the PGA Tour's attempts to stifle our progress in reimagining the game, we think it's imperative to educate members on LIV's business model and counter the Tour's anti-competitive efforts."

Norman is slated to meet with several lawmakers. Reps. Nancy Mace, R-N.C., and Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., lead the informal congressional golf caucus.

Representatives for the PGA Tour declined to comment on the visit. Representatives for Mace and Panetta didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The LIV Golf league was founded as a competitor to the PGA Tour and is financed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. LIV has already poached major golfers such as Phil Mickelson from the PGA Tour, and Norman himself is a former tour star. The tour, in turn, has barred LIV-affiliated players from participating in its events.