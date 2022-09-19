Photos show a nation in mourning as Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest

The coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is carried out of the Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, during the State Funeral Service.
Hannah Mckay | Afp | Getty Images
The funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was held in London Monday, bringing to an end the country's Elizabethan era. The state funeral, which was attended by hundreds of global dignitaries, marks a display of ceremony unseen in the U.K. in decades.
A congregation of around 500 kings and queens, prime ministers and presidents gathered in London to pay their respects to the late queen, alongside the King and Queen Consort and other members of the British royal family. Britain's longest-serving monarch is being laid to rest Monday, 11 days after she died at Balmoral Castle at age 96. In all, the funeral was attended by around 2,000 guests.
Royal guards march down The Mall during the funeral procession following the service at Westminster Abbey
Royal guards march down The Mall during the funeral procession following the service at Westminster Abbey, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022
Andrew Boyers | Reuters
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive at Westminster Abbey
Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Marco Bertorello | AFP | Getty Images
King Charles III (L), Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as they leave Westminster Abbey
Britain's King Charles III (L), Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as they leave Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, after the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Ben Stansall | Afp | Getty Images
King Charles III walks beside the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and scepter
Britain's King Charles III (L) walks beside The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre as it leaves the Abbey at the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022.
Ben Stansall | Afp | Getty Images
A well-wisher holds a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II as she waits along the procession route in London
A well-wisher holds a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II as she waits along the Procession route in London on September 19, 2022, ahead of the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Louisa Gouliamaki | AFP | Getty Images
Royal Navy Sailors walk ahead and behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, as it travels on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy
Royal Navy Sailors walk ahead and behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, as it travels on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London on September 19, 2022, after the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Marco Bertorello | Afp | Getty Images
(Centre L-R) Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Duke of Sussex and Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Harry arrive to take their seats inside Westminster Abbey
(Centre L-R) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's King Charles III, Duke of Sussex and Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Britain's Prince Harry arrive to take their seats inside Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Oli Scarff | Afp | Getty Images
Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
(L-R) Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Samir Hussein | Wireimage | Getty Images
A young boy is comforted by his mother as crowds of people gather to watch the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Belfast, United Kingdom.
A young boy is comforted by his mother as crowds of people gather to watch the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on a screen in the grounds of Belfast city hall on September 19, 2022 in Belfast, United Kingdom. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926.
Charles Mcquillan | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Sophie, Countess of Wessex during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey
(L-R) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Sophie, Countess of Wessex during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Karwai Tang | Wireimage | Getty Images
Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Prince Harry (C), Duke of Sussex arrive at Westminster Abbey
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Prince Harry (C), Duke of Sussex arrive at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Marco Bertorello | Afp | Getty Images
Britain's King Charles III and his sister Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrive to take their seats inside Westminster Abbey
Britain's King Charles III and his sister Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrives to take their seats inside Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Hannah Mckay | Afp | Getty Images
The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, in the Ceremonial Procession
TOPSHOT - The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, in the Ceremonial Procession following her State Funeral at Westminster Abbey, in London on September 19, 2022.
Zac Goodwin | Afp | Getty Images
Royal Canadian Mounted Police Horse Guards parade after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Royal Canadian Mounted Police Horse Guards Parade after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II along The Mall on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926.
Joe Maher | Getty Images
A policeman who collapsed being taken away outside Westminster Abbey
A policeman who collapsed being taken away outside Westminster Abbey on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
Kai Pfaffenbach | Reuters
Members of the public wait for the passage of the coffin along the procession route in London
Members of the public wait for the passage of the coffin along the Procession Route in London on September 19, 2022, during the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Paul Ellis | Afp | Getty Images
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy followed by members of the royal family proceeds past Buckingham Palace
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy followed by members of the royal family proceeds past Buckingham Palace on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images
People watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at The Queen Vic pub in Washington, D.C.
People watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at The Queen Vic pub in Washington, DC, on September 19, 2022.
Stefani Reynolds | Afp | Getty Images
Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Wales
Britain's Prince George and Princess Charlotte sit in a car on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
Sarah Meyssonnier | Reuters
The hearse transporting the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth drives along Albert Road
The hears transporting the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth drives along Albert Road on the day of her state funeral and burial, in Windsor, Britain, September 19, 2022.
Molly Darlington | Reuters
King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales
Britain's King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
Hannah Mckay | Afp | Getty Images
Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen in a car with Queen Consort Camilla
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen in a car with Britain's Queen Camilla during the procession following the service, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022
Peter Cziborra | Reuters
Princess Charlotte attends the State Funeral Service for Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey
Princess Charlotte attends the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022.
Phil Harris | Reuters
Prince Andrew with royal corgis as they await the cortege
Britain's Prince Andrew with royal corgis as they await the cortege on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, September 19, 2022.
Peter Nicholls | Reuters
People embrace during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
People embrace during the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London on September 19, 2022.
Mike Egerton | Afp | Getty Images
The UK Armed Forces play a part in the procession for Her Majesty The Queen's funeral
The UK Armed Forces have played a part in the procession for Her Majesty The Queen's funeral and committal service today, in London and Windsor.
Rupert Frere | Reuters
A King's Guard soldier walks along the lawn covered with flowers at the Windsor Castle
A King's Guard soldier walks along the lawn covered with flowers at the Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England on the day of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.
Adrian Dennis | AFP | Getty Images
Members of the British royal family and members of the military stand as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried to a hearse to be taken from Wellington Arch to Windsor Castle
Members of the British royal family and members of the military stand as the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is carried to a hearse to be taken from Wellington Arch to Windsor Castle on the day of her state funeral and burial, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022
Toby Melville | Reuters
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is escorted along the Long Walk towards Windsor castle
The hearse carrying the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is escorted along the Long Walk towards Windsor castle in the funeral procession, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, September 19, 2022
Paul Childs | Reuters
Members of the public gather in Hyde Park to watch the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Members of the public gather in Hyde Park to watch the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Louise Delmotte | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
A general view of the Grenadier Guards as the State Hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II arrives at St. George's Chapel
A general view of the Grenadier Guards as the State Hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II arrives at St. George's Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England.
Jeff J Mitchell | Getty Images
The crown is seen as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth is carried into the Westminster Abbey
The crown is seen as the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is carried into the Westminster Abbey on the day of her state funeral and burial, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
Hannah Mckay | Reuters