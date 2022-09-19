Photos show a nation in mourning as Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest

The coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is carried out of the Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, during the State Funeral Service.

The funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was held in London Monday, bringing to an end the country's Elizabethan era. The state funeral, which was attended by hundreds of global dignitaries, marks a display of ceremony unseen in the U.K. in decades.

A congregation of around 500 kings and queens, prime ministers and presidents gathered in London to pay their respects to the late queen, alongside the King and Queen Consort and other members of the British royal family. Britain's longest-serving monarch is being laid to rest Monday, 11 days after she died at Balmoral Castle at age 96. In all, the funeral was attended by around 2,000 guests.