One-time presidential pardon will not do much to alleviate student debt crisis, economists say. These changes may be a better solution

Student loan debtors are poised to get some breathing room after President Joe Biden unveiled a plan last month to forgive up to $20,000 per borrower in federal student loans.

But some experts say the one-time presidential pardon will not do much to alleviate the student debt crisis affecting millions of borrowers around the country.

Laurence Kotlikoff, an economics professor at Boston University and president of financial planning software company Economic Security Planning, has spent much of his career focused on the intergenerational redistribution of wealth.

Government programs like Social Security and Medicare take from younger generations and give to their elders while running huge deficits, Kotlikoff said. Student loans provided by the government similarly place an undue burden on younger Americans, he said.

"My message would be, 'Don't borrow for college to begin with — period,'" Kotlikoff said.

"That's what the president should be saying," he added. "That's what everybody should be saying."

Under Biden's plan, millions of borrowers will see $10,000 in forgiveness for federal student loans, or up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. As a result, almost 20 million people, or nearly 45% of borrowers, will have their debts fully canceled, according to the White House.

That's occurring in a population of more than 40 million borrowers who hold $1.7 trillion in student loan debt.