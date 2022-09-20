CNBC Investing Club

These 4 Investing Club stocks are in the news — here's our take on what's happening

Paulina Likos
thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

In a busy week of events for Club holdings, a handful of other names in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust made the news Tuesday. Here are the headlines and what they mean for our investment theses.

More In Analysis

Nvidia CEO tries to soothe investor angst over gaming as new graphics cards are set to launch
CNBC Investing ClubNvidia CEO tries to soothe investor angst over gaming as new graphics cards are set to launch
Kevin Stankiewicz5 hours ago
Market got you feeling upside down? Get your portfolio ready for when stocks explode higher
CNBC Investing ClubMarket got you feeling upside down? Get your portfolio ready for when stocks explode higher
Zev Fima
Why Ford's warning and stock drop do not derail our long-term belief in the company
CNBC Investing ClubWhy Ford's warning and stock drop do not derail our long-term belief in the company
Zev Fima
Read More