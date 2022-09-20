European markets close 1% lower as Fed meeting gets underway; Fortum shares up 9%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended down 1.1% provisionally, giving back opening gains of more than 0.9%.

All major bourses and most sectors were in the red by close of play, as investors awaited news on further interest rate hikes. Construction and materials led the losses, closing down 2.4%, while telecoms stocks were down 2%. Travel and leisure stocks ended slightly above the flatline.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting, which begins Tuesday, is at the forefront of global investors' minds. Markets expect a 75-basis-point rate hike as the central bank strives to get soaring prices under control.

U.S. stocks were in the red in early deals.

Tuesday was a quiet day for earnings and data releases in the region, although Kingfisher and TUI Group released their latest earnings and Germany published producer price data for August.