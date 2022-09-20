'Rip off the Band-Aid': Wells Fargo makes case for 150 basis point hike at Fed meeting

It's a move that would likely cause panic on Wall Street.

But Wells Fargo Securities' Michael Schumacher suggests the Federal Reserve is raising rates too slowly, telling CNBC's "Fast Money" he would seriously consider a 150 basis point hike this week if he were Chair Jerome Powell.

"The Fed knows what the destination is. So it's got the funds rate now, the upper bound, is 2.5%. Very likely it gets to 4%-plus this year," the firm's head of macro strategy said on Tuesday. "Why not just rip off the Band-Aid. Let's get there in one day. But of course, the Fed won't do that."

He acknowledges it would be a tough maneuver to pull off without violently shaking markets. The key is policymakers need to convince investors the historical jump in rates is frontloaded, according to Schumacher.

"It would do a huge move and then stop or stop pretty soon. The big fear in the market would be 'oh my goodness, they've done a record-sized move. What's going to happen next month or the month after that? We've better get out of the way,'" said Schumacher. "It would require incredibly good communication and confidence or the result: Carnage. And nobody wants that."

Based on this month's CNBC Fed Survey, the Street believes the Fed will lift rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday. It would be the Fed's fifth hike this year.