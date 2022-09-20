GOP megadonor Peter Thiel to host fundraiser for Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters

Republican megadonor Peter Thiel is hosting a fundraiser at his Los Angeles home next week for Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters after GOP officials asked the tech mogul for more money heading into the final stretch of the November midterm elections.

The invite lists Thiel as the host for the Masters campaign event and says the gathering is set to take place on Sept. 30 at his $5 million home in Southern California. Tickets for the event go from $1,500 per person to $11,600 per couple and include a host and VIP reception, followed by a general reception, depending on the ticket, according to the invite.

Other co-hosts of the event include several of Thiel's allies, including Keri Findley, CEO of investment firm Tacora Capital, whose fund was once backed by Thiel, as well as longtime hedge fund manager Michael Wang, whose social media investing platform was reportedly supported by Thiel. Erik Finman, a Thiel associate who became a bitcoin millionaire by the time he was 18, is also listed as a co-host.

The move by Thiel to host Masters comes as donations from the tech mogul to separate super PACs supporting Masters and Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance appear to have dried up with just under 50 days until the November elections. Thiel gave $15 million apiece spread across multiple donations to Protect Ohio Values, a super PAC backing Vance, and to Saving Arizona, an outside group supporting Masters, during the primary races, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

His last donation to the PAC backing Vance was in April, while he last gave to Saving Arizona in July. He has yet to give them any money for the general election that will pit the candidates against Democrats in competitive Senate races, according to FEC records.