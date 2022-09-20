Here's Bret Taylor's first big technical move at Salesforce since becoming co-CEO last year

Ten months after his promotion to co-CEO of Salesforce, serving alongside famed founder Marc Benioff, Bret Taylor is gearing up to take the stage at the annual Dreamforce conference for the first time under his new title.

A career technologist with a master's degree in computer science from Stanford, Taylor acknowledged to CNBC that Salesforce's big product unveiling for this year's event is "unabashedly geeky." It's called Genie, and it's designed to update Salesforce's dominant sales database software with modern technology that gives salespeople real-time information at their fingertips.

"We're really adding a new technology capability to our platform," Taylor said in an interview. Taylor and Benioff will deliver their keynote on Tuesday, starting at 10 a.m. Pacific Time in San Francisco.

To some degree, Salesforce is acknowledging that its existing systems have gotten somewhat dated. The 23-year-old company's original data storage software functions with a transactional database from Oracle, where Benioff spent 13 years before starting Salesforce. The world has become far more complex in the intervening decades, and companies are flocking to databases that can process data from many more sources and enable speedier decisions.

Salesforce's move toward Genie began in 2019, when the company introduced a customer data platform, or CDP, that marketers can use to collect data on clients before sending them ads. With Genie, marketers will have the very latest information available through Salesforce's Marketing Cloud.

Taylor said that, over time, Genie will be integrated into Salesforce's other key products — its clouds for sales, service and commerce. Companies can pay to add Genie capabilities to their existing Salesforce installations, a spokesperson said.

Taylor, a co-creator of Google Maps who also led Facebook's technology group before joining Salesforce in 2016 through the acquisition of his startup Quip, is under some pressure from Wall Street as rising interest rates and the threat of recession lead investors out of growth stocks. Salesforce shares have tumbled 40% this year, more than double the drop by the S&P 500, and are trading near their lowest since April 2020.