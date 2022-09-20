India is the 'best bet' in the global economy, says conglomerate exec

The India chairman of conglomerate Hinduja Group said he's bullish on India, which he called "the very great emerging, fast moving market."

Speaking to CNBC on Thursday, Ashok Hinduja explained: "We see a recession coming in U.S., recession coming in U.K., in Europe, problems in China, [a] problem in Southeast Asia under the fear of China-Taiwan. So looking to the overall scene, we focus now [on] India as an emerging market."

The Hinduja Group is headquartered in India though it owns businesses across many industrial sectors and has a presence in nearly 40 countries, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland and the United States.

Its flagship business is Ashok Leyland, one of India's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.

"India, politically, is well settled," the chairman told CNBC's Tanvir Gill.

"The credit goes to our prime minister," he said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "He has handled, in the current situation, relations with U.S., with Europe, with Russia, with China — though there were problems with China, but he has handled it well, it's under control."

Tensions between India and China sharpened in 2020 after their troops clashed on a shared border, and remain strained. More recently, Western countries have criticized India for increasing its purchases of Russian oil as that country's invasion Ukraine rumbles on.