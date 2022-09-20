3 takeaways from Tuesday’s Morning Meeting: Hold onto cash, watch Ford and don’t miss these exclusive interviews

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Tuesday's key moments. Now is absolutely not the time to buy Quick mentions: F, HUM, META, CRM, AMZN Exclusive looks into 3 Club names 1. Now is absolutely not the time to buy Our trusted S & P 500 Short Range Oscillator is at minus 2.37%, indicating now is not an ideal moment to pick up any stocks. And while stocks did finish higher on Monday, Jim Cramer said the rally wasn't sustainable due to one reason: The market is controlled by the 2-year Treasury , which has become a formidable opponent to stocks due to its high yield. Investors appear to be betting that the yield, which is hovering at around 4%, will go to 6% — which he noted beats almost every stock in the S & P. 2. Quick mentions: F, HUM, META, CRM, AMZN Shares of Ford (F) fell 12% on Tuesday after it warned Monday after the bell of an extra $1 billion in costs stemming from inflation and supply chain issues. The automaker said that while parts shortages will prevent the delivery of about 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles, they will reach dealers in the fourth quarter. We believe that this news creates an opportunity for investors to buy shares of Ford at $13. Morgan Stanley upgraded Humana (HUM) to buy from hold and raised its price target to $549 on Tuesday morning, reaffirming our preference for defensive stocks. Meta Platforms (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Tuesday that the company is partnering with Salesforce (CRM) to help businesses better interact with customers on messaging service WhatsApp. Some people are speculating that Meta could spin off WhatsApp, complete with the Salesforce partnership, which would be great for shareholders. While some scoffed at Amazon 's (AMZN) purchase of "Thursday Night Football," the record number of new Prime sign ups drawn during its 3-hour broadcast shows that it was a smart move. 3. Exclusive looks into 3 Club names Jim will talk with the CEOs of Nvidia (NVDA), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Salesforce for Tuesday evening's episode of "Mad Money," from San Francisco. Check back on the Investing Club page for highlights from the exclusive interviews. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long F, HUM, META, AMZN, NVDA, JNJ, CRM. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.