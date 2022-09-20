CNBC Pro

Leon Cooperman says he's finding a lot of cheap stocks today. What he's buying

Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

Pro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso2 hours ago
This spin-off focused fund is crushing the market in 2022 with an unconventional portfolio
CNBC ProThis spin-off focused fund is crushing the market in 2022 with an unconventional portfolio
Jesse Pound
Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC
Joshua Natoli
Read More