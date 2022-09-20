Microsoft starts rolling out Windows 11 update with video editor and Start menu folders

Microsoft on Tuesday said it's starting to release the first major update to Windows 11, the current version of its PC operating system. Installing the free update could make PCs more accessible, more convenient, more secure — and maybe even more green.

In the past decade, Microsoft has diversified its business away from Windows by growing its Azure public cloud and acquiring assets such as the LinkedIn business social network, but Windows still generates 12% of the company's revenue.

The updates help Microsoft show that it hasn't given up on modernizing Windows, which dates to the 1980s and is more popular than any other operating system for personal computers. But the company is delivering only one sizable update to Windows each year, compared with two per year for Windows 10, the predecessor to Windows 11.

"Our work is never done to ensure Windows evolves and adapts to you," wrote Panos Panay, Microsoft's product chief, in a blog post on the changes.

Among versions of Windows, Windows 10 remains the most popular, with about 72% share, according to data collected by privately held StatCounter. Support for that operating system ends in 2025, and many businesses are still relying on it for their PC fleets. But Windows 11, first released in October 2021, is growing in popularity, with 13% share in August, up from 2.6% in January.

The Windows 11 2022 Update, as the new version is called, comes with a video-editing program, new customization options for the Start menu and access to additional Android apps. Here are some of the biggest changes:

Start menu changes. People have been able to pin apps to the Start menu, which now appears at the center of the screen. Now it's becoming possible to create a folder of apps in that Start menu, by dragging one app icon on top of another. In addition, the density of the grid of apps in the Start menu can change. In the Start section of the Settings app, you can click a button that says, "More pins." Alternatively, you can click "More recommendations" to see additional suggested files in the Start menu.

A new way to organize windows. Windows 11 comes with a way to organize windows neatly on your screen. The new update goes further. Instead of hovering over the maximize button of a window to see what Microsoft calls Snap Layout options, you'll be able to drag a window to the top of the screen and then drop it on a zone that appears on the screen. You can then put additional windows in other zones. This feature now works with a touchscreen.

New video editing app. One year ago Microsoft acquired Clipchamp, a startup that built a video-editing app. Now it's pre-installed in Windows. The free version will let you rotate and trim videos, apply a set of filters, draw on stock images and videos, and generate exports without watermarks.