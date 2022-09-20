The most expensive new iPhone models could boost Apple, top analyst says

There are early signs that the most expensive versions of Apple 's iPhone 14 are a hit with customers, according to a widely followed tech analyst. Ming-Chi Kuo, a longtime Apple analyst, wrote in a post on Medium that the Pro models of the new iPhone 14 are proving popular with customers, potentially boosting the tech giant's profit margin. "The iPhone product mix is improving, so Apple may offer a positive outlook for 4Q22 at the next earnings call in late October (assuming iPhone shipments won't decline significantly after late November)," the post said. According to Kuo, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently the most popular model in the new lineup, accounting for roughly a third of iPhone 14 shipments. Apple unveiled the new lineup of iPhones earlier this month but has not given an update on early sales trends. On Apple's website, the standard iPhone 14 starts at $799. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999, and the Max version begins at $1,099. Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan said in a note to clients on Monday that there appeared to be a demand split for the new models, with the pricy Pro and Pro Max versions showing longer shipping times than the standard models. Mohan, however, said it was unclear whether that divide was due to customers trading up to more expensive models or because of weak demand overall for the new phones. Shares of Apple were up more than 1% in afternoon trading on Tuesday, even as the broader market was down more than 1%.