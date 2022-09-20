CNBC Pro

Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls: Amazon, Ford, Humana, Tesla, Nike, Norwegian & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

The most expensive new iPhone models could boost Apple, top analyst says
CNBC ProThe most expensive new iPhone models could boost Apple, top analyst says
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Susquehanna downgrades PayPal to neutral, citing growing margin pressure at Braintree subsidiary
CNBC ProSusquehanna downgrades PayPal to neutral, citing growing margin pressure at Braintree subsidiary
Sarah Min
Humana could be top retail Medicare Advantage prescription drug plan, Morgan Stanley says in upgrade
CNBC ProHumana could be top retail Medicare Advantage prescription drug plan, Morgan Stanley says in upgrade
Sarah Min
Read More