With new UK port worker strikes, Ford's supply chain problems aren't over

A striking dockworker on a picket line outside the Port of Liverpool during a strike in Liverpool, UK, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Dockers at Britains fourth-biggest container port voted unanimously to reject their employers latest pay offer -- and walk off the job for two weeks in a strike that gets into full swing on Tuesday. Photographer: Anthony Devlin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Dock workers from the Port of Liverpool, the fifth-largest port in the U.K., walked off the job on Tuesday in protest over wage negotiations. This eight-day strike overlaps with a second strike at the U.K.'s largest container port, the Port of Felixstowe, set to begin Sunday.

With multinational companies including Ford — which on Monday warned of a significant cost increase from supply chain pressures — exporting from the U.K., the continuing labor strife will stress an already congested European port network. Throughout the summer it was already dealing with mounting worker issues and a pileup of auto industry units and parts. Ford is one of thousands of companies that use both the U.K. ports and the ports in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands to export auto parts.

Dockworkers at the Port of Felixstowe had an eight-day strike in August in protest over wages. Since then, the port's owner, Hutchison Port Holdings, increased the dockworkers salaries by 7% and issued back pay. But Robert Morton, national officer for the Unite union, tells CNBC the workers are still not satisfied.

"We will strike again and again and again until our wages match inflation," said Morton. "The message we are trying to get out to employers is that we couldn't walk away during Covid. There was no respite. We are working in all kinds of weather. There has been no reward whatsoever for the efforts that our people made over these two and a half to three years. Now the inflation rate is rocketing. We need to be recognized and we need to be thanked for the efforts that we have made."

"We asked our members, are you prepared to accept the seven percent that's been imposed upon you? Or do you want to carry on striking to get what you deserve?" Morton said. "And we got a return of 82% of our members said that we want to carry on regardless."

The U.K. is a major trading partner with the U.S.

According to FreightWaves SONAR data, the Port of New York and New Jersey receives 30% of all U.K. exports.

In a review of recent Liverpool exports using ImportGenius, CNBC reviewed items ranging from auto parts for Ford, furniture from Raymour & Flanigan, whiskey and beer from Diageo, copier ink, and parts for Xerox, and Donaldson. Some companies that export out of Felixstowe include Ocean Spray, Nutrition and Biosciences (which merged with IFF), Brown Forman (the company that owns Jack Daniels), Becton Dickinson and Pilgrim's Pride.