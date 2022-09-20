What Cramer is looking at Tuesday — Fed rate watch, 2-year Treasury yield surge, Ford warning

The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
What I am looking at Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022
- U.S. stock futures were up Tuesday until the 2-year Treasury yield kept up its relentless run to 4%. It reached a new 15-year high at 3.977%. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and company begin their two-day September meeting Tuesday, with the market expecting a 75-basis-point interest rate hike for the third meeting in a row. Housing starts too high but permits lower.
- Club holding Ford (F): No end yet to inflation and supplies of nameplates caused the shortfall. The parts are on the most expensive trucks. Still no let-up in costs. Inflation remains everywhere. Ford saw $1 billion increase in supply chain costs in its current quarter. Shares sank nearly 4% in the premarket.