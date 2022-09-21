Amazon introduces new Fire tablets starting at $99

Amazon announced the latest versions of its Fire 8 tablets Wednesday. The four new models are the Fire HD 8 at $99, the Fire HD 8 Plus at $120, and the Fire HD 8 Kids and the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro both for $150.

The Fire tablets are a cheaper alternative to Apple's iPads. Unlike Apple, which counts on hardware for the bulk of its revenue, Amazon's devices serve as a gateway into the company's ecosystem of services such as the Alexa voice assistant, music, books and apps.

All four tablets will be available for preorder Wednesday and will begin shipping next month. The new generation of Fire 8 tablets are thinner, lighter and faster than the previous versions, according to Amazon.