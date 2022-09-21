Oil rises nearly 3% after Putin's speech; Asia markets lower ahead of the Fed’s rate hike

The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower Wednesday, following Wall Street's negative lead ahead of the Federal Reserve's expected rate hike.

Oil prices rallied in Asia's afternoon after Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, announced a partial military mobilization. Brent crude jumped 2.96% to $93.30 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.07% to $86.52 per barrel.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan dropped 1.36% to 27,313.13, while the Topix index also fell 1.36% to 1,920.80. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.56% to 6,700.20.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.6% in the final hour of trade, and the Hang Seng Tech index dropped 2.7%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.17% to 3,117.18 and the Shenzhen Component was 0.668% lower at 11,208.51.

South Korea's Kospi declined 0.87% to 2,347.21. MCSI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 1.4%.