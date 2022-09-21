Car buyers pay 10% above the sticker price, on average — or more if you want a Jeep or Porsche

Forget getting a deal; these days, anyone in the market for a new car could pay thousands over the sticker price before they drive off the lot.

Limited inventory due to a persistent shortage of computer chips, along with other supply-chain challenges, helped propel new car prices up 10% from a year ago, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For new cars, the average transaction price reached an estimated $46,259 in August — the highest on record, a separate J.D. Power/LMC forecast found.

And now, as demand continues to exceed supply, dealers are even charging a premium over the manufacturer's suggested retail price on new vehicles, according to car shopping site iSeeCars.

"Consumers are willing to pay well above sticker price for new cars because inventory is so scarce and because they know that new car pricing is not expected to improve until 2023 at the earliest," said Karl Brauer, iSeeCars' executive analyst.