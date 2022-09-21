Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: H.B. Fuller, KB Home, Lennar and more

Residential single family homes construction by KB Home Residential single family homes construction by KB Home are shown under construction in the community of Valley Center, California, U.S. June 3, 2021.

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

KB Home — Shares dipped 2.1% in extended trading after the homebuilder disappointed on revenue expectations in its earnings results. KB Home reported earnings of $2.86 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of $2.67 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

Steelcase — The furniture stock declined 0.4% after Steelcase reported quarterly results that missed on revenue estimates. The company reported earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $863.3 million. Analysts were expecting earnings of 12 cents per share on revenue of $884.1 million, according to consensus estimates from FactSet.

H.B. Fuller Company — The adhesive manufacturing company jumped 4.9% after topping earnings expectations, though H.B. Fuller reported a slight miss on revenue estimates, according to FactSet.

Lennar — Lennar dipped 1% after the home construction company reported its latest quarterly results. The company reported earnings of $5.03 per share on revenue of $8.93 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were forecasting earnings of $4.88 per share and revenue of $9 billion.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated a move in shares of KB Home.