Zelenskyy demands punishment for Russia's war in Ukraine, describes grisly war crimes in stunning U.N. address

Ukraine’s President Volodimir Zelenskyy is pictured on video screens as he delivers a recorded address to the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 21, 2022.

UNITED NATIONS — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded that global leaders hold Russia accountable for its monthslong assault on his nation.

Zelenskyy's dramatic remarks to world leaders Wednesday afternoon at the U.N. came on the heels of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to mobilize hundreds of thousands of troops for war.

Zelenskyy, who has not left his war-weary nation since Russia's full-throttle invasion in February, appeared virtually after an introduction by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the 77th U.N. General Assembly.

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal flanked Kuleba.

Zelenskyy is the only leader to address the international forum in this manner, an extraordinary exception that was held to a vote last week.

The 193-member world body approved Zelenskky's virtual remarks by a 101-7 vote, with 19 abstentions including China. Belarus, Cuba, Eritrea, Nicaragua, North Korea, Russia and Syria were the seven countries that voted against Zelenskyy's request.

During his remarks, the Ukrainian president called out those seven nations for being "afraid of a video address."