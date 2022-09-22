Charts suggest inflation could soon come down ‘substantially,’ Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that inflation could soon decline, leaning on charts analysis from legendary technician Larry Williams.

"The charts, as interpreted by Larry Williams, suggest that inflation could soon cool down substantially — soon — if history's any guide," he said.

The "Mad Money" host's comments come after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by another 75 basis points and reiterated its hawkish stance against inflation.

To explain Williams' analysis, the "Mad Money" host first examined a chart of the current Federal Reserve sticky price consumer price index (in black) compared to the burst of inflation in the late seventies and early eighties (in red).