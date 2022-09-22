Investing in Space: An eyebrow-raising SPAC

CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter offers a view into the business of space exploration and privatization, delivered straight to your inbox. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports and curates the latest news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the most important companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions .

I'm wrapping up my time in Paris covering a pair of the biggest international space conferences, but an announcement back in the U.S. has been the cause of raised eyebrows and a bit of incredulity in several of my conversations the past few days.

Lunar tech-focused Intuitive Machines announced a SPAC deal last Friday at a near $1 billion valuation. It plays up both the civil and national security reasons for why everything from rovers to people are going back to the moon en masse this decade. Granted, NASA is pouring billions into returning to the lunar surface, and the Pentagon has issued repeated warnings about China's ambitions. But concern about Intuitive Machines going public traces back to the market appetite for such deals, and the lofty projections the company would need to hit.

It's worth understanding the broader factors at play: The SPAC frenzy ended even faster this year than it started last year. The companies that went public have, for the most part, seen their stock slammed by investors' flight from risky and speculative assets – like capital-intensive and often pre-revenue space companies. Additionally, the SPAC market dried up this summer and even the "SPAC king" (who took Virgin Galactic public) this week decided to unwind two of his special purpose companies and return money to shareholders.

For Intuitive Machines, the money it aims to raise by going public is largely dependent on what the Inflection Point SPAC shareholders think of the deal. Inflection Point has $301 million held in a trust, which is dependent on shareholder redemptions. SPACs closing deals in 2022 have regularly seen requests to redeem much of that money, leaving less than expected on the newly public company's balance sheet.

Additionally, SPAC projections have come under scrutiny and Intuitive Machines needs to find its stride quickly to hit its forecasts. Of the five business lines in the company's presentation – Lunar Access Services, Lunar Data Services, Orbital Services, Space Products, and Space Infrastructure – four of them are expected to bring in revenue between $0 and $7 million this year. Compare that to two years out, when Intuitive Machines forecast each of the five will be bringing in $100 million in revenue or more.

But the deal has to close first – and that's expected in the first quarter. I'll keep an eye on this one as it looks to swim against the frozen river of the SPAC market.