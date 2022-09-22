Meta is a buy as the social media giant embarks on plan to slash costs

Shares of Club holding Meta Platforms (META) are looking more attractive after a report on Thursday that the social media giant is planning to slash costs. The parent of Facebook is looking to reduce expenses by at least 10% in the coming months, according to a Tuesday report in The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the company's plans. Morgan Stanley applauded the move, stating that it could result in stronger profits. The firm has a buy rating on META, with a price target of $225. We couldn't agree more. "I think Meta is a buy," Jim Cramer said in the Investing Club's 'Morning Meeting' on Thursday . "It sells at 11 times earnings, they're going for profitable growth … the actual metaverse, people want to be in it. I would encourage people to start buying it if they don't own it," he explained. Shares of META hit a 52-week low on Thursday and have lost more than half of their value for the year as many tech names have fallen out of favor with investors. But we remain optimistic about the company's long-term growth prospects. The news A reduction in headcount is a "prelude to deeper cuts," as Meta looks to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, according to the The Journal exclusive. This is consistent with comments Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made during the company's second-quarter earnings call that headcount — which had increased 32% from a year earlier to 83,553 — would come down to cut costs. "Our plan is to steadily reduce headcount growth over the next year," Zuckerberg said. "Many teams are going to shrink so we can shift energy to other areas. I expect us to get more done with fewer resources." Meta reported lower-than-expected revenue of $28.2 billion in the second quarter, slightly missing the $28.9 billion expected by the Street and a 1% drop from the prior year. The tech giant also issued a discouraging forecast for its current third quarter, expecting total revenue to come in at $26 billion to $28.5 billion, citing continued weak advertising demand. Wall Street sees Meta's planned employee cuts as setting it up for better margins down the line: Analysts are Morgan Stanley estimate that cost cutting through staff reductions could lead to $3 billion to $8 billion in OpEx (operational expenditure) savings. 2023 GAAP EPS would increase about 10% under this scenario, to $10.85 from $9.90. Tech layoffs are a growing trend this year after the sector went on a hiring spree to keep up with demand during the pandemic. That hiring binge has now led to hiring freezes and staff cuts, part of an effort to manage costs during this period of high inflation. Bottom line It's good news to see Meta slash expenses, said Jeff Marks, director of portfolio analysis at the Investing Club. The company's cost cuts will help its earnings per share find a floor during this period of sluggish growth which is being driven by a number of different factors like competition, the broader economy, and ad targeting headwinds, he added. While growth is slowing on Instagram and Facebook, WhatsApp could be the big platform the company monetizes next. Meta announced a strategic partnership with Salesforce on Tuesday that includes integrating WhatsApp with Salesforce's customer 360 applications to offer business messaging services. Last month, Meta launched its first end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp with Indian e-commerce company Jiomart. It allows people to buy groceries in a chat, potentially reshaping the way Indian citizens and businesses interact. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long META. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

The logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. Arnd Wiegmann | Reuters