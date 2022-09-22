Trip.com says China hotel bookings are surpassing pre-pandemic levels

BEIJING — Hotel reservations in China have surpassed pre-pandemic levels since late June, booking site Trip.com said Thursday.

Trip.com shares briefly fell by more than 7% Thursday in Hong Kong trading, before recovering slightly to close 4.5% lower. New York-listed shares dropped 8.5% lower overnight, but were up 2.5% in extended trading.

"Overall our domestic China hotel reservation on our platform quickly rebounded and [have] surpassed pre-Covid levels from late June," Cindy Xiaofan Wang, chief financial officer at Trip.com, said during an earnings call Thursday morning.

"Total domestic hotel bookings was around 20% higher than 2019 level in July, and we continued to grow over the 2019 level in August and achieved hyper growth versus 2021," she said.

That growth came despite continued sporadic lockdowns and travel restrictions across China to control Covid outbreaks. Tens of thousands of tourists were stranded in the resort area of Hainan province in August due to Covid control measures that canceled transportation off the island.