Asia-Pacific markets fall as investors weigh Fed hike; yen hovers around 142-levels
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific shares fell on Friday as investors continue to weigh the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.56% on its return to trade after a holiday on Thursday. South Korea's Kospi dipped 1.59% and the Kosdaq declined 2.19%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 0.54% in early trade.
Mainland China stocks were also lower, with the Shanghai Composite shedding 0.47% and the Shenzhen Component losing around 1%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down around 1%. Japan markets were closed for a holiday Friday.
Elsewhere in Asia, Singapore and Malaysia will report August's consumer price index data.
On Wall Street overnight, stocks fell for a third consecutive day over recession fears following the Fed's latest 75-basis-point rate hike.
The S&P 500 was 0.8% lower at 3,757.99, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.4% to 11,066.81. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 107.10 points, or 0.3%, to 30,076.68.
— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Sarah Min contributed to this report.
— Weizhen Tan
Australia's S&P Global flash PMI shows growth in private sector
Australia's flash manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose slightly to 53.9 in September from 53.8 in August, according to data from S&P Global.
The flash services PMI ticked higher to 50.4 in September, compared with 50.2 in August.
"The latest survey data indicated that the manufacturing sector was the primary driver of Australia's private sector growth during September," S&P Global wrote in a release.
"The service sector, though expanding more quickly than in August, saw activity rise only marginally with activity and new business growth rates remaining below the historical averages," it said.
— Abigail Ng
Japanese yen hovers around 142 against the U.S dollar
The Japanese yen traded at 142.33 against the greenback in Asia's morning the day after Japanese authorities said they intervened in the currency market for the first time since 1998.
The yen strengthened to 140-levels before heading back to 142-levels.
"In our view, the Ministry of Finance [in Japan] needs to convince the U.S. Treasury to join the intervention," Joseph Capurso of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia wrote in a Friday note, adding solo intervention by Japan "fails within a few weeks."
— Abigail Ng
— Ganesh Rao