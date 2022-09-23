Asia-Pacific markets fall as investors weigh Fed hike; yen hovers around 142-levels

An electronic board displays stock information at the Australian Securities Exchange, operated by ASX Ltd., in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.

Asia-Pacific shares fell on Friday as investors continue to weigh the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.56% on its return to trade after a holiday on Thursday. South Korea's Kospi dipped 1.59% and the Kosdaq declined 2.19%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 0.54% in early trade.

Mainland China stocks were also lower, with the Shanghai Composite shedding 0.47% and the Shenzhen Component losing around 1%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down around 1%. Japan markets were closed for a holiday Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Singapore and Malaysia will report August's consumer price index data.

On Wall Street overnight, stocks fell for a third consecutive day over recession fears following the Fed's latest 75-basis-point rate hike.

The S&P 500 was 0.8% lower at 3,757.99, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.4% to 11,066.81. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 107.10 points, or 0.3%, to 30,076.68.