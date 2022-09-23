CNBC Pro

Back hedge funds to outperform equities and bonds this year, UBS says

Ganesh Rao@_GaneshRao
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

Is it time to buy Treasurys? Here's how to allocate your portfolio, according to the pros
CNBC ProIs it time to buy Treasurys? Here's how to allocate your portfolio, according to the pros
Weizhen Tanan hour ago
watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO09:03
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso5 hours ago
watch now
PayPal and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
watch now
VIDEO02:35
CNBC ProPayPal and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
Christina Falso
Read More