Costco isn't raising membership fees after earnings beat expectations

Costco is still holding off on raising its membership fees after reporting fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat expectations.

The retailer typically raises fees around every five years, but hasn't said when it will do so again after rival Sam's Club hiked its fees in late August. On Thursday, Richard Galanti, the company's chief financial officer, noted Costco hasn't reached its typical milestone for a hike.

"If you look at June of '17, plus five years and seven months, you're talking roughly January '23," Galanti said during an earnings call with investors. "Now I'm not suggesting it's January '23. I'm just saying it's not there yet."

A Costco membership costs $60 a year, or $120 a year for an executive membership that comes with additional perks.

During the quarter ended Aug. 28, Costco said the number of its members increased and that executive members now account for a record 44% of total membership.