From the Fed to Europe's currency crisis, here's what's behind this selloff in financial markets

Weak PMI data on manufacturing and services from Europe Friday, and the Bank of England's warning Thursday the country was already in recession added to the negative spiral. The U.K. government also shook markets Friday with the announcement of a plan for sweeping tax cuts and investment incentives to help its economy.

Fed 'endorsing' a recession

Stocks took on an even more negative tone earlier this week, after the Fed raised interest rates Wednesday by three-quarters of a point and forecast it could raise its funds rate to a high 4.6% by early next year. That rate is now 3% to 3.25% now. "Inflation and rising rates are not a U.S. phenomena. That's been a challenge for global markets as well," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors. "It's clear the economy is slowing yet inflation is ramping and the central bank is compelled to address it. Pivot to Europe, the ECB [European Central Bank] is raising rates from negative to something positive at a time when they have an energy crisis and a war in their backyard." The Fed also forecast unemployment could rise to 4.4% next year, from 3.7%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell steadfastly warned the Fed will do what it needs to do to crush inflation. "By basically endorsing the idea of a recession, Powell set off the emotional phase of the bear market," said Julian Emanuel, head of equity, derivatives and quantitative strategy at Evercore ISI. "The bad news is you are seeing and you will continue to see it in the near term in indiscriminate selling of virtually every asset. The good news is that tends to be that the end game of virtually every bear market we've ever witnessed, and it's coming in September and October, where that has historically been the normal state of affairs." Recession worries also sent the commodities complex lower, with metals and agricultural commodities all selling off across the board. West Texas Intermediate oil futures fell about 6% to just above $78 per barrel, the lowest price since early January.

Europe, Pound impact

As the U.S. stock market opened, Treasury yields were off their highs and other sovereign rates eased as well. The U.K. government's announcement of a sweeping plan to cut taxes added to turbulence in that country's debt and hit British sterling hard. The 2-year British Gilt was yielding 3.95%, a rate that was at 1.71% at the start of August. The U.S. 2-year Treasury was at 4.19%, off a high above 4.25%. Bond yields move opposite price.

"European bonds, while they're down, are bouncing, but U.K. gilts are still a disaster," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. "I feel like this morning might have been, for the short-term, a capitulation in bonds. But we'll see. Equity guys are obviously still very nervous and the dollar is still at the highs of the day." The Dollar index, largely influenced by the euro hit a new 20-year high and was up 1.2% at 112.71, while the euro sank to $0.9721 per dollar. Arone said other factors are at play as well globally. "China through their Covid strategy and common prosperity has slowed down economic growth," said Arone. "They have been slow to introduce easy monetary policy or additional fiscal spending at this point." Arone said around the globe, the common threads are slowing economies and high inflation with central banks engaged to curb high prices. Central banks are also hiking rates at the same time they are ending bond purchasing programs. Strategists say the U.S. central bank particularly rattled markets by forecasting a new higher interest rate forecast, for the level where it believes it will stop hiking. The Fed's projected 4.6% high water rate for next year is considered to be its "terminal rate," or end rate. Yet, strategists still see that as fluid until the course of inflation is clear, and fed funds futures for early next year were racing above that level, to 4.7% Friday morning. "Until we get a picture where interest rates come off and inflation begins to come down, until that happens expect more volatility ahead," said Arone. "The fact the Fed does not know where they're going to end up is an uncomfortable place for investors."

