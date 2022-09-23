CNBC Pro

Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Tesla, Coinbase, Domino's, Costco, Meta & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Analysts name the top 'high conviction' stocks for playing the market turbulence
CNBC ProAnalysts name the top 'high conviction' stocks for playing the market turbulence
Michael Bloom24 min ago
Wedbush upgrades fuboTV to outperform citing 'compelling entry point' after stock pullback
CNBC ProWedbush upgrades fuboTV to outperform citing 'compelling entry point' after stock pullback
Carmen Reinicke
Goldman cuts year-end S&P 500 target to 3,600, sees it falling even further in 'hard landing'
CNBC ProGoldman cuts year-end S&P 500 target to 3,600, sees it falling even further in 'hard landing'
Carmen Reinicke
Read More