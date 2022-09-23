CNBC Investing Club

Jim Cramer sat down with the CEOs of Salesforce and Slack this week — here are our takeaways

Krystal Hur@kryshur
thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Bret Taylor, co-chief executive officer of Salesforce.com Inc., right, and Marc Benioff, co-chief executive officer of Salesforce.com Inc., wear rabbit ears during a keynote at the 2022 Dreamforce conference in San Francisco, California, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Marlena Sloss | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Salesforce's (CRM) annual Dreamforce conference took center stage in the tech world this week. And Jim Cramer was on site in San Francisco to talk with leading tech CEOs , including the heads of Salesforce and its subsidiary Slack. Here's are our recap and takeaways from each interview.

More In Analysis

Here's our plan for Monday after another painful week to own stocks
CNBC Investing ClubHere's our plan for Monday after another painful week to own stocks
Zev Fima2 hours ago
Here's why U.S. fiscal policy is undermining the Fed's aggressive efforts to fight inflation
CNBC Investing ClubHere's why U.S. fiscal policy is undermining the Fed's aggressive efforts to fight inflation
Zev Fima5 hours ago
3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Bonds vs. stocks, oil's plunge, a small buy in tough market
CNBC Investing Club3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Bonds vs. stocks, oil's plunge, a small buy in tough market
Paulina Likos
Read More