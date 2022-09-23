Jim Cramer sat down with the CEOs of Salesforce and Slack this week — here are our takeaways

Bret Taylor, co-chief executive officer of Salesforce.com Inc., right, and Marc Benioff, co-chief executive officer of Salesforce.com Inc., wear rabbit ears during a keynote at the 2022 Dreamforce conference in San Francisco, California, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Marlena Sloss | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Salesforce's (CRM) annual Dreamforce conference took center stage in the tech world this week. And Jim Cramer was on site in San Francisco to talk with leading tech CEOs , including the heads of Salesforce and its subsidiary Slack. Here's are our recap and takeaways from each interview.