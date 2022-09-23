Ron Insana: Fed rate hikes pose a threat of 'breaking' currency markets

As the dollar hits 20-year highs against a wide number of key foreign currencies, the historic specter of foreign exchange market crises looms large.

While now largely forgotten by all but those of us who covered the event, a surging U.S. dollar in 1985, entering the way-back machine now, forced the then G-5 industrialized nations to intervene in currency market and weaken the dollar substantially.

At a September meeting in Manhattan the G-5 announced the "Plaza Accord" (crafted at New York's iconic Plaza Hotel) and took coordinated steps to weaken the greenback, selling dollars on the open market while the U.S. cut interest rates to reverse the dollar's meteoric rise.

The goal was multi-fold — to take strains off a then-rigid foreign exchange trading system, in which many global currencies were pegged to the dollar, to make U.S. goods less expensive on overseas markets amid rising U.S. trade deficits and further coordinate global interest rate polices to synchronize world economic cycles.

Similarly, in late 1994, 1997 and 1998, a surging dollar caused a great deal of upset not only in foreign exchange markets but also in the global economy, as well.

In short, though it was a much more complicated event on the Mexican side of the border, as the Fed tightened policy in 1994 to cool the U.S. economy, the Mexican peso crashed against its lower peg versus the dollar, forcing Mexico to abandon the linkage, sending the peso into freefall that year.

Once the link was broken, Mexico faced massive inflationary risks, as the peso plunged against the dollar. The U.S. actually lent Mexico $50 billion, in cash, to right its economic ship, as inflation surged to 52% south of the border.