CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Friday — 2-year yield unstoppable as stocks to retest mid-June lows

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on September 21, 2022 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

What I am looking at Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

  • The 2-year Treasury yield at 4.2% is almost impossible to believe. This is a move that is so fast that it tells me there must have been people borrowing shorter to buy this piece of paper, betting it would go back to 3%. Remember, bond yields and bond prices move in opposite directions. Incredible. Meanwhile people are focused on the U.K. and the collapse of the pound. But those interest rates in the U.K. and Europe were always kept artificially low. It's the velocity.

