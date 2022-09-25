CNBC Pro

Market rout has muni bonds looking attractive. How to add them to your portfolio

thumbnail
Michelle Fox@MFoxCNBC
WATCH LIVE

More In Invest Like The Pros

watch now
CNBC Pro Talks: Asset manager Neil Veitch shares his top picks — and stocks to avoid — as volatility persists
watch now
VIDEO34:46
CNBC ProCNBC Pro Talks: Asset manager Neil Veitch shares his top picks — and stocks to avoid — as volatility persists
The yield on a 2-year Treasury just topped 4.1%. How investors can grab some risk-free return
CNBC ProThe yield on a 2-year Treasury just topped 4.1%. How investors can grab some risk-free return
Michelle Fox
These simple and low-risk assets will give you attractive returns as the Fed raises rates
CNBC ProThese simple and low-risk assets will give you attractive returns as the Fed raises rates
Carmen Reinicke
Read More