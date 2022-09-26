10-year Treasury yield tops 3.9%, rises to highest level since 2010

Yields soared on Monday as markets digested the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes and absorbed economic commentary from Fed speakers.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yielded 3.926%, surging nearly 23 points to its highest point since April 2010. It hit a high of 3.931%.

The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury surged to 4.343%. It reached a high of 4.351%, or the highest level since August 2007.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.