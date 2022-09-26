U.S. warns of 'horrific' consequences if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Washington responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin's veiled threat of using nuclear weapons, warning of serious consequences and that the U.S. response would be "decisive."

"The consequences would be horrific," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during an interview.

The Kremlin later said it is in "sporadic" contact with Washington over nuclear issues.

The first Russians drafted in the country's mobilization drive have started arriving at bases, and military analysts are raising doubts as to Moscow's ability to equip and train all of the new troops. The number cited for the mobilization — 300,000 — is nearly double the size of the initial invasion force.

Anti-mobilization protests appear to be continuing, with reports of standoffs with authorities and several arrests in Russia's North Caucasus region of Dagestan. A gunman in eastern Siberia was detained for opening fire in a military draft office.

Meanwhile, Russian-led referendums in the occupied areas of Ukraine are in their fourth day, and Ukrainian officials as well as people inside the territories say that some people are being made to vote at gunpoint, and that Russian forces are staging votes.

Western and Ukrainian officials condemn the referendums as a sham they say will allow Putin to annex the territories, and then use them to justify deploying nuclear weapons to protect them. Moscow says the referendums are legitimate.